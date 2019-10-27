1950-2019
Barbara Sue Breseman Steele passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019, after a sudden and short battle with Glioblastoma. Barb was born July 22, 1950, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Elizabeth Mable Day and Robert Lavern Breseman. She spent her childhood in Vicksburg, Michigan. Barb was a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly after joining the Church, she loaded up her little white Gremlin with a U-Haul trailer hitched to the back and drove across the country to Utah to be with the Saints. She eventually married her sweetheart, Erwin Steele, on October 7, 1976, in the Provo Temple. Barb and Erwin had four daughters and two sons. She went on to be an elementary school teacher for 20 years.
Barb loved the beaches of Florida and was a diehard Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers fan. She was a master at crochet and baked the best cookies. She loved music and directing the ward choir. Barb had many loves, but the thing she loved the most was her family! Barb was the best grandma. She loved having the family over for Sunday dinner, and soaked in the noise and chaos of it all.
Barb touched many lives. As a family, we want to thank the doctors and nurses at the Neuro Shock ICU at Utah Valley Hospital for their tender love and care of our sweet Grandma Barb. Barb is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Erwin, brother Michael Breseman (Betsy), children Katie Benson (Jody), Shelby Peters (Barney), Kristen Duncan (Paul), Kodi Peters (Jason), Michael Steele (CeLisa), Kyle Steele (Kristy), and 22 grandchildren who will miss their grandma fiercely.
There will be a visitation Monday, October 28th from 6:00-8:00 pm at the church at 500 South 600 West, Orem. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Sunset Heights Stake Center-1260 S. 400 West, Orem, with a visitation beforehand from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences can be share with family online at www.walkersanderson.com.