Beatrice Scoville Hartshorn
1931 - 2020
Our beloved mother, Beatrice Scoville Hartshorn, 89, passed away peacefully in her Alpine, Utah home on September 16, 2020.
Bea was born on July 17, 1931 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Josephine Shorten and Louis Crawshaw Scoville and grew up amongst the orange groves in Rosemead, California.
She and her sweet husband, Leon Roundy Hartshorn, met in the BYU library and married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 17, 1951. Her greatest desire was to be a mother and she lived her life with unconditional love. While raising their five children, she supported Leon through his studies at BYU to his Doctorate of Education at Stanford. They settled in Orem, Utah and later enjoyed retirement in Alpine, Utah. Her favorite place to be was next to Leon.
Bea was a gifted singer, self-taught musician and artist who particularly loved depicting the beauty of nature. She was a selfless person without guile who shared countless loaves of bread and always had a treat ready for visitors.
Leon was called as mission president for the Missouri, St. Louis mission and they served together from 1980-1983. She loved to serve a warm, home-cooked meal, including her delicious rolls and pies, to every missionary. She was a powerful gospel teacher, serving in many callings including twice as a stake Relief Society president, and carried her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ every day of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Betty, Joyce and Gil, husband Leon, son Mark, and great-granddaughter Abigail Mendenhall.
Dearly loved by her children, Scott (Janice), Mark (Ann), Julee (Karl), Jeanne (Richard), Chris (Erica), sister JoAnn Maze, 25 grandchildren and soon-to-be 50 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral will be held on Saturday, September 19. Burial in the Lehi Cemetery to follow. Please see obituary page at andersonmortuary.com to share a memory and for Zoom link for those who will not be present at the funeral.