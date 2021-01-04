Benjamin "Neil" Bullock
1935 ~ 2020
Benjamin "Neil" Bullock, age 85, was welcomed home to his Heavenly Father on December 26, 2020. Neil was born on September 14, 1935 to Clara Peterson Bullock and Benjamin Vern Bullock. Neil was born six weeks early in Provo, Utah; however, he narrowly missed being born in a mining camp on the West side of Utah Lake. Neil's fondest memories and stories are centered around growing up and working with his father in the mining industry and exploring the backroads of Utah.
Neil was proud of the fact that he was the 7th generation in a line of firstborn sons named Benjamin. His great-grandson is now the 10th in this consecutive line of Benjamins.
He met the love of his life Sharen LaRue Anderson on a blind date. They were married July 5, 1956 in the Manti LDS Temple. At that, time Neil was serving in the U.S. Army in Banbridge Island, Washington. After his service and graduation from Brigham Young University he accepted a job with the Bureau of Reclamation in Vernal Utah where their daughter Vickie was born. Their son Benjamin Michael "Mike" was born two years later in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Neil was successful in business and real estate endeavors. He ran the Signetics semi-conductor plant in Orem, Utah until his retirement in 1992. He was President of the United Way of Utah County in 1989 and also served as a board member for the Provo/Orem Chamber of Commerce.
This is what he DID professionally but not WHO he was. Neil's life epitomized love, caring, and charity. Neil is a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was the ultimate caregiver for his ill wife Sharen for 22 years. Everyone who knows him comments on what a kind, loving, generous man he is. Neil made time for everyone and let you know you were loved. He loved the gospel and was very excited to be reunited with those who have passed and to see his Savior.
Neil was preceded in death by his wife, Sharen Larue Anderson Bullock; parents, Clara Peterson Bullock & Benjamin Vern Bullock; grandson, Benjamin Spencer Bullock; and granddaughter, Cambrie Allyn Cozzens.
He is survived by his siblings: Karl Hart Bullock (Jan), Beverly Carlson (Dewey) and David Vern Bullock (Kathy); children: Vickie Ann Bullock Cozzens (Ken) and Benjamin Michael "Mike" Bullock (Melynda); grandchildren: Brittnie Nichole Bullock, Cassidy Bullock, Chase Allen Cozzens; great-grandchildren: Benjamin Mason Bullock, Mackenzie Lynn Bullock, Sofia Jane Cozzens, Robert Jacob Kelly, a great-granddaughter due in February 2021; and sister-in-law, Dalene Anderson.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private viewing and service will be held for immediate family only at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021. Following the services, a video recording will be available to view through Berg Mortuary's website. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com. Interment, Provo City Cemetery.