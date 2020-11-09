Bennett Frandsen Nielsen
April 12, 1926 ~ November 7, 2020
Bennett Frandsen Nielsen, aged 94, of Orem, Utah, peacefully passed through the veil of death on 7 November 2020, surrounded by his family. He was best known in his community as an accomplished educator and school administrator. Countless locals remember him as the Orem Junior High School principal or the principal of Sharon Elementary School; but, he is best known to his family as a faithful son, a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a humble servant.
Bennett was born on April 12, 1926, in Salina, Utah, the second of four sons (Jay, Robert and Don) to John Leland and Callie Nielsen. As a boy, he developed what would become a lifelong love of the outdoors, where he learned to drink deeply from the splendor of God's creations. In high school, he was elected student body president and then, like so many others of "The Greatest Generation," answered the call to defend his country in World War II, serving as a communications specialist in the Amphibious Forces Pacific Fleet. Upon his return, he served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission where he taught the restored gospel of Jesus Christ in the cradle of the Restoration.
He later graduated with a masters degree from Brigham Young University and married Mona Rae Whitehead (Anderson), of Manti, Utah, on October 5, 1957, in the Manti Utah Temple. Together they raised four sons. His example of service to God, country and community as well as his faithful endurance to the end now stand as a sterling example to his posterity of a life well-lived.
Bennett is survived by his wife of 63 years, his four sons (Dale, Bruce, Scott and David), his daughters-in-law, 13 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two (of three) brothers, and many other relatives.
The family will hold a graveside service and internment will be in the Orem City Cemetery.
Sweetheart/Dad/Grandpa, farewell, until we meet again!