1924-2020
Berenice Helen Maud Nelson, (Best, Blower), passed away peacefully in her 96th year, April 25, 2020, at Golden Grove, South Australia.
Helen was pre-deceased by her parents George William and Maud Alberta Best, (Trivett), her sister, Edith Clare (Letton), and brother, John Desmond (“Don”), her first husband, Cyril Walton Blower, and husband in later life, Garth Ellis Nelson.
Helen is survived by daughters Margaret (Lance), Maureen (LeGrand); grandchildren Jared (Mardi), Vaughan (Carly), Daniel (Nicole), Jason (Jennifer), Natalie, Roland (Claire), Tiffanie (Steven), Lance; great-grandchildren Charli, Alyssa, Hallie, Dylan, Georgia, Chloe, Luke, Calum, Alanna, Matilda, Elodie, Audrey, Lucas; step-grandchildren Shannon, Adrien, Ethan, Clayton.
A private funeral service took place for Helen, formerly of Paringa, S.A., Middle Swan, W.A., Provo and Lindon, Utah, and Renmark, S.A., at the Renmark Lawn Cemetery, May 4, 2020.
Helen is honored and remembered as a spirited, intelligent, and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
‘Til we meet again!