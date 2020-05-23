1936-2020
Bernetta Hurst, 83, of Mapleton passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born September 26, 1936 in Salina, Utah to Clyde Brown Cazier and Delna Hatch Cazier. She married Robert Dean Hurst (Bob) on March 30, 1954, in the Manti LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on February 20, 1993.
Bernetta is survived by four of her daughters: Sherra Lyn Westover, Marlene (Dean) Vest, Rozlin (Chris) Mecham, and Lynette Schultz; son-in-law Michael Osborn; 17 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Siblings: Aldeen Palfreyman, Clyde (Cheryl) Cazier, Ranee (Paul) Thorpe. Sisters-in-law: JoAn Ertel, Margene (Roger) Farnworth; and brothers-in-law: Fred (Carol) Hurst, Ken (Gary) Hurst, Rodney Burt.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, daughter Michell, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sisters-in-law: Coleen Larsen, Yvonne Burt, and Karen Hurst; brothers in law: Clark Palfreyman and Bill Ertel.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 25, at 11 a.m. at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. A viewing for friends will be held on Monday from 6 to 8, and a private family viewing will be held prior to the service on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 at The Wheeler Mortuary located at 211 E 200 S, Springville.
See the full obituary at www.wheelermortuary.com.