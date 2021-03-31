Berten Lyle Fry Mar 31, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Berten Lyle Fry Berten Lyle Fry, 61, passed away March 27, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and obituary at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Berten Lyle Fry Condolence Obituary Arrangement Pass Away Provo Berg See what people are talking about at The Community Table!