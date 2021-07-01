Bertha (Bea) Landry Cloward
AKA Mrs. James L. Cloward Sr
1928 - 2021
Bertha (Bea) Landry Cloward AKA Mrs. James L. Cloward Sr, age 92, passed away peacefully at the Beehive Home of Salem on June 29, 2021.
Bea was born December 18, 1928 in Sunset, Louisiana to Ashley and Euphrosie Robin Landry. She was raised in Opelousas, her family being the same Landry's of the St. Landry Parish and St. Landry Bank. She received her education in Catholic school until the 4th grade when she left school to help support her family by picking cotton. As a teenager that she would meet her future husband of 66 years, James L. Cloward Sr. The two went on to be the parents of 8 children.
Bea was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the gospel very much. She and James Sr served multiple missions together and were involved in many service projects in San Diego, California. She served in many church callings including Primary president and Relief Society president 3 times.
Bea had a way of making everyone feel welcome. She was kind, was a friend to many, and was loved by all who met her all over the world, but most especially by her beloved family. She is survived by her children: James L. (Eileen, deceased) Cloward Jr, Ashley B. (Cheryl) Cloward, Geary W. Cloward, William C. (Gilena) Cloward, David G. Cloward, Nancy E. (Gail) DeMille, and Barbara E. (Paul) Roberts; 60 grandchildren, 120 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ashley and Euphrosie Robin Landry; husband, James L. Cloward Sr; daughter, Patricia A. Dunn; and daughter-in-law, Eileen Cloward.
The family would like to thank Beehive Home of Salem for their loving care and service for our mother, and to the Sunset Ward for the service they provided Bea.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah. Friends may call from 1-1:50 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held at a later date in the Saint Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau, Louisiana. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.