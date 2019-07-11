1932-2019
Bertha Lavon (Young) Lamplugh Richards (87) passed away July 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in her parent’s home January 8, 1932 in Fairview, Utah, to Jesse Leroy Young and Alice Dorthea Tucker. She was the fifth of ten children.
Lavon devoted her life to serving family and those around her. She loved spending time with family and friends. Lavon is deeply loved and revered by her 3 children, 7 step children, 47 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life, she served lovingly in many callings. One of the most cherished being her many years serving in the Provo Utah Temple. She loved gardening and is known for her ability to prepare fresh wholesome meals, serve large gatherings, and preserve large batches of fruits and vegetables which she shared with all.
Lavon married Roscoe W. Lamplugh August 14, 1953. They had three children David, Richard, and Diana (Clements). They later divorced. Lavon returned to Utah in 1960 as a single mother and worked her way through school obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Brigham Young University in 1969. She was a beloved 2nd grade teacher at Orem’s Westmore Elementary School for 26 years. She married Gerald Richards August 20, 1975, in Provo, Utah. He passed away suddenly of a heart attack October 22, 1994. She remained fiercely independent and continued to serve her great posterity with love, even after being substantially weakened by a stroke in 2014. Lavon leaves a legacy of great faith, sincere prayer, devoted love, and dedicated service. While she is greatly missed, her influence for good will bless this world for many generations to come.
The family would like to thank the aides, nurses, and staff at Spring Gardens and Envision Hospice for their loving care during these last months of Lavon’s life.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Bonneville 3rd Ward Chapel, 715 South Utah Avenue, Provo, UT. Viewings will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, and at the church on Monday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.