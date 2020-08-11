1924 — 2020
Our sweet mother, Bess Thomas Coleman, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020, in Orem, Utah. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 15, 1924, to Milton Howard and Fern Foote Thomas. She married Ray Cassell Coleman on August 29, 1942. She was a long-time resident of Provo. Besides being a devoted wife and loving mother, she also developed and directed a preschool in her home for seventeen years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, son-in-law, Julius J. Bernardi, and her parents. She is survived by her children, Claudia (Jack) Reid, Paula Bernardi, Sam (Linda) Coleman, Kelly Coleman, and Jody Coleman; 10 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo. To express condolences and see the full obituary, please visit www.bergmortuary.com.