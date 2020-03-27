1923-2020
Our sweet and loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother, Bessie Beddoes, returned to her Heavenly Father on March 23, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born December 24, 1923, in Genola, Utah, daughter of John William & Sarah Olive Littlefield Limb. She was the youngest of her siblings. She had two older brothers, Lawrence and Glen Limb; two sisters, Elfreda (Shell) and Elda (York), and two brothers that passed away very young, Ronald Orson & Fredrick Limb. She married her sweetheart, Max Lavon Beddoes, on March 30, 1943. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple on May 12, 1964. Max passed away on August 6, 2005.
Bessie grew up in Santaquin, Utah. She was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and stayed close to the gospel her whole life.
When she was in the fifth grade, she stayed with her brother, Lawrence and his family, while she went to school. She lived with them on and off until she graduated from high school. When she was 18, she met Max through a friend. They dated for a short while, until Max had to go in the Army in January of 1941.
Bessie trained to be an LPN and she worked in the Eldred Hospital in Provo; when she retired, she was working at Tiny Tots in Orem, run by her niece, Lorraine Topham.
Being a very talented woman, she could do almost anything she set her mind to do. Working on cars, changing walls in her house, and she was great at doing wallpaper. She liked to sew, to crochet, and garden; not too long ago, she was still doing embroidery work. She had a great love for all of her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by three of her four children: Garold (Ginger) Beddoes, Payson UT; daughter-in-law, Lee Ann Beddoes, Payson UT; Kathy (Jay) Peterson, Goshen UT; and Von Dean Beddoes, Payson UT. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Arnold Dale Beddoes; great-grandson, Rhett Rodney Bowles; and all of her brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank Utah Valley Hospital for the good care they gave to her. They would also like to thank A Plus Hospice for their help in taking care of her, especially her granddaughter, Andrea Braithwaite, for her tremendous help in all that she did for Bessie.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, the family will be holding a graveside service on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.