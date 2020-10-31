Beth Aileen Harmer Davis
1925 - 2020
With grateful hearts, we pay tribute to the matriarch of our family, Beth Aileen Harmer Davis. Beth spent her life loving and serving her family, friends and everyone around her. She always lifted others up and definitely left this world better than she found it.
Beth was born November 22, 1925, in Springville, Utah, to Floyd and Thelma (Bird) Harmer. When Beth was a year old, her sister and best friend, Gene, was born. When she was five years old, Beth's family moved to Payson, Utah. Shortly after moving to Payson, Beth's younger, brother, Jay, was born.
Beth graduated from Payson High School in 1944. While attending Payson High, she was elected to the office of student body vice president with Allan Davis, who was the student body president. The two served together and fell in love.
On June 23, 1948, Beth and Allan were married in the Salt Lake Temple. The young couple made their first home in Murray, Utah, where they started a family with their daughters, Ann and Nancy. Later, in 1956, the family moved to Provo, where Beth lived the rest of her life.
Beth was so grateful for her loving Heavenly Father and did all she could to develop her talents. She loved to garden, hike, read, travel, quilt, crochet, and sew. Beth never stopped learning. During World War II, she enrolled in the nursing program at the University of Utah and became a registered nurse. Beth spent most of her career working at the Brigham Young University Student Health Center, where she was a nurse supervisor. After working for several years at the student health center, Beth helped to develop BYU's first nurse practitioner's program and became a nurse practitioner herself.
After several decades of service, Beth retired from BYU and continued to bless the lives of others by serving as a nurse church service missionary in the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. When Beth finally gave up nursing, she turned to other volunteer service, working as a pink lady at the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center until the age of 85.
Beth served faithfully as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many capacities in all organizations and within the temple. One calling that she particularly loved was being a young women's leader (MIA), where she served for many, many years.
Allan, Beth's husband, passed away 41 years ago. Since that time, Beth has endlessly loved and served her beautiful family, consisting of her two daughters: Ann (Willie) Penrod and Nancy (Jerry) Thoreson; eight grandchildren: Marc (Heather) Penrod, John (Becky) Penrod, Rachel (Josh) Erickson, Andrew (Halee) Penrod, Laura (Garrett) Dyches, Rob (Lindsay) Thoreson, Kristi (Matt) Chaffee, and Eric (Bailee) Thoreson; and 22 great-grandchildren. Beth is survived by her brother, Jay (Carol) Harmer. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Gene (Vern) Greener.
Beth left this earth surrounded by her family. "Thanks a million" mom, grandmother and friend.
We are so grateful to everyone who loved our wonderful mother, especially Calle and Rod Tucker and their angel children for being amazing neighbors; Lena for being a great caretaker and friend; Grant Skabelund for being a heavenly minister; and her wonderful Relief Society Presidents: Lexie Swensen and LauraLynn Oyler.
Graveside services will be held at noon, Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 South 400 East. Friends may attend a viewing at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to services at the cemetery. For those who attend the services, please wear a mask and bring your own chairs. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.