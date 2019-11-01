1927-2019
Beth Francis Gordon passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2019
She was born prematurely on December 30, 1927 in Lake Shore, Utah. Her mother, Lovina Ursula Francis, was very sick with pneumonia and died hours later. Her father, Joseph Archibald Francis, was left to care for their 11 children. Lovina’s sister, Elizabeth Dimick, took Beth and raised her as her very own.
She graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1946. Last year while attending their high school reunion, and even with dementia, she stood and led her class in their class song. She loved to sing ‘til the very end.
While attending BYU, she came home for the weekend to attend a dance with friends. That night a handsome young Navy man, Keith Whiteley Gordon, recently home from WWII, asked her to dance and then asked to take her home and their love affair began.
They were married on April 14, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple by Joseph Fielding Smith.
They raised five sons and one daughter on their dairy farm in Lake Shore. Beth spent all her days caring for her neighbors, friends and family.
As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served as President of each organization.
Her home was always filled with the sweet smells of freshly baked bread, pies, cookies and cakes. Her children knew that it had been made for someone in need, yet Beth always made sure there was plenty for her family and anyone else who might stop in for a visit.
She was a Pink Lady at Mountain View Hospital for over 30 years.
Beth and Keith served in the Wellington New Zealand Mission and each Friday in the Provo and Payson Temples doing thousands of sealings.
Some of their greatest joy came on cruises with their grown children and their monthly family lunches.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years; and children, Randy (JoAnn) of Lake Shore, Cregg (Susan) of Lake Shore, Brad (Jan) of Salem, Sheldon (Jenny) of Spanish Fork, Ron (Lynette) of Payson, and Elizabeth (Todd) Weiler of Woods Cross; 29 grandchildren and 53 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Shore 1st Ward Chapel, 5916 South 3200 West, Lake Shore, Utah. Family and friends may visit on Sunday evening, November 3, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, and on Monday morning at the church from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
