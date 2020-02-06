1941-2020
Beth Sly Miller left this mortal world to be reunited with her Heavenly Father on February 3, 2020. She was 78 years old. Beth was born an identical twin on May 5, 1941 in Beaver, Utah, to Etsil (Jack) Jefferson and LaVern Littlefield Sly. Beth graduated from Lehi High School in 1959. On April 13, 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, Neil Kay Miller, in the Salt Lake Temple and raised four children: Kaye (Kim) Pickett of Gunnison, Utah; David Neil (Tammy) Miller of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Susan Miller of American Fork, Utah; and Angie (Trevor) Powell of Gunnison, Utah. She has 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one grandson, Ryan Taysom. She is survived by her loving husband Neil and her four children, her sisters’ Betty (Lloyd) Gurney of Lehi, Patricia (Don) Parry of Salem, Jackie (Delwynn) Ethington of Lehi, Bonnie (Mike) Taylor of Provo, and RuthAnn (Kevin) Ensley of Homedale, ID.
Beth was an accomplished seamstress, spending many hours making outfits, dresses, blankets, and various other items. She was always willing to share her skills with everyone she came in contact with, including many humanitarian projects. She especially loved to teach her children the art of sewing and valued the time they spent together. Her greatest joy revolved around her family and the time spent playing games, telling stories, fulfilling projects, or just hanging out. She continued her education through Utah Valley University and spent many years volunteering at American Fork Hospital.
Beth was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Neil and Beth served a mission in the New York, New York North Mission in 2001-2002. Beth loved the Savior and had a strong testimony of the gospel, which she shared with family and friends, which guided her throughout her life.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at American Fork 14th Ward building at 1100 East 400 North, American Fork, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9-10:30 a.m. at the same location. The family gives thanks to all those that provided care for Beth throughout the years.
