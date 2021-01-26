Betsy Ann Hill Simmons
1938 ~ 2021
Betsy Ann Hill Simmons 1938 ~ 2021. Last Friday, January 22 our loving wife, mother and grandmother joyfully reunited with her sweet sister, mother, and father, who adored her. She was surrounded by loved ones in the home of her loving daughter Marianne, who cared for her during those last precious months. She was a joy to be around and lived a life of selfless service.
Betsy was born on January 24th, 1938 to Henry Earl Hill and Mary Alta Bunker. She enjoyed a happy childhood, loved to play sports, and was a great softball player. She learned the meaning of hard work on the family farm thinning beets and gathering eggs. She loved the time she spent with her cousins growing up. She graduated from Cyprus High School, where she made lasting friendships. She married Val Eugene Simmons and was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised 5 children...everlasting monuments to her love and devotion.
Mom consistently supported dad. They moved many times while he worked on his degrees and she spent countless hours typing his dissertation. She raised her children while she ran the family consulting and rental businesses, took care of her parents and mother-in-law, hauled hay at the family farm, served faithfully in her church callings, sang in choirs with her beautiful alto voice, canned fruits and vegetables, and studied at BYU. She was loving, giving and a wonderful example. She happily volunteered to help those in need. Indeed, she was one of the mighty Bunker and Hill pioneer women.
Before sunrise she was found walking the streets of Provo and swimming laps at the BYU pool with her dear friends. She loved her time working at Franklin Elementary School. She knew each student by name and shared smiles, hugs and kind words with them. How the children loved her. After her retirement, she volunteered in the temple and enjoyed trips with her sister, daughters, cousins and nieces. Her laughter brought happiness to those around her. Later in life she endured many health challenges with patience and determination.
Mom loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and had a loving relationship with her Heavenly Father and Savior. She had a firm testimony of the Atonement. She never judged, but only loved and created unity with her Christlike attributes. She cherished family traditions and instilled in us a legacy of love. Because of her we enjoy spending time together. She touched our lives for the better. We are left with many fond memories that lift us up during our time of sorrow. Get the food ready for us mom, we know you are already planning the menu..and tripling it ;-)
She leaves behind her husband, Val Simmons; children Jeanne (Steve) Tholl, Joseph (Kathy) Simmons, Marianne (Brett) Ormsby, David (Damara) Simmons, Sherri (Jon) Thomas; 20 grandchildren: Stephanie (Richard) Davis, Cory (Holly), Bryce (Jacquel) and Aaron (Kellie) Tholl, Joseph Earl (Holli), Jordan, Tanner (Shauna) and Sydney Simmons, Shianne (CJ) Healey, Ashley (Davis) Crosland, Adam (Kelsey), Kyle (Gretchen) and Angela Ormsby, Benjamin, Stephen and Andrew Simmons, Melynne, Anna, Kara and Evan Thomas; and 30 great-grandchildren; brother Kirk (Suzanne) Hill; sisters-in-law, Nettie (Joe) Linton, Jolene Simmons; brother-in-law, Wayne (Gwen) Sandall; "adopted" daughters, Stacey (Bruce) Anderson and Sandra Sandall; and countless other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
All funeral services will be held at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 North University Ave. Provo, Utah. Family and friends are welcome to attend the visitation and service. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 27. Family and friends may also visit Tuesday evening 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday morning 10:00-10:45 a.m. The graveside service will immediately follow the funeral at Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, Provo, Utah. To RSVP for the visitation, offer online condolences, or to watch the webcast of the funeral please visit www.nelsonmortuary.com/ In lieu of flowers please help change and save lives at https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschris