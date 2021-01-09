Betty Glenn Richardson
Betty Glenn Richardson passed away 6 January 2021, age 84, of natural causes. She was born 28 March 1936 in Midwest, WY to Golda and Mable Massey Johnson. Betty graduated from Uintah High in 1953 and completed a bachelor's degree from BYU in 1984. She married Ladell O. Richardson in 1954. Betty foremost loved her family and friends. She faithfully served in a variety of teaching and leadership callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the community and had varied outside interests. She sought out friends she felt were underutilized and engaged them in her activities. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ladell, on 28 January 2019. Betty is survived by her children--all living locally except as noted: C. Wade, Lonny V. (Crosby, ND), Kary D., Sandra "Sandy" G., Tad J., Teri M., and Jennifer "Jenn" D. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren (101 at present). Surviving siblings include: John L. Johnson (Fair Oaks, CA) and Stephen C. Johnson (Samaria, ID). The family is grateful for the staff at Highland Glen Assisted Living and Annika Slater of Bristol Hospice for their kind and professional services. A viewing will be held at the LDS chapel on 200 N 200 E, Orem on Friday, 15 January 2021 from 6-8 PM. Only immediate family can be accommodated at the chapel services because of Covid restrictions. Services will be video-relayed on Saturday, 16 January 2021, starting at 11AM (click on www.uvfuneral.com website for link to the broadcast). Interment will follow at Orem City Cemetery. Utah Valley Mortuary funeral arrangements.