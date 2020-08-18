Betty Jean Gerber Nelson
1930 - 2020
Betty Jean Gerber Nelson, age 90, passed away Friday August 14, 2020. Betty was a graduate of American Fork High School in 1948. During her high school years, Betty enjoyed speech and drama classes, and was in several plays and speech competitions. She attended Brigham Young University where she met and eventually married her beloved husband, Roland Melvin Nelson. They were sealed for all time and eternity on August 5, 1949. They were happily married for 71 years.
When Roland lost his hearing she studied and learned sign language so she could communicate with him. She was Ron's ears for over 35 years. In appreciation and love for her, Ron wrote a poem titled "Beautiful Talking Hands". She also signed in the temple, at church meetings, in the community, and dedicated herself to being the voice and ears for the deaf. Betty and Ron served 5 missions for Deaf Services in the LDS Genealogical Library in SLC.
Betty had a beautiful voice and loved singing in the church choir which she did for many years. Betty loved serving her family and in her various church callings. She is survived by 5 children, 17 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
A video recording the funeral services will be posted on the Berg Mortuary website following the family service on August 18th. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.