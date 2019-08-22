Betty Jean Hurst Carlson

1926-2019
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of August 13, 2019 at the age of 93. She lived a rich, full life that blessed every person who knew her. She is survived by her husband of over 69 years, Vernon Jay Carlson. She is also survived by seven of her eight children. Kathy Croxall (Gary), Edward (Carrie), David (Elizabeth), Steven (Lucy), Glen (Rosemary), Richard (Chris), and Michael (Michelle). She also leaves behind a sister, Mildred Maw, age 98; and a posterity of 37 grandchildren and 90 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Measom (Gary).
Betty was born in Sanderson, Texas, to Roy Angus Hurst and Mildred Call Hurst. She excelled in all sports, graduating from Utah State in 1948 with a Bachelor in Physical Education and a High School teaching certificate.
Her first teaching job was as Manti High School’s women’s P.E. teacher. While in Manti, she met Vernon, and they were married on May 26, 1950 in the Manti Temple. They moved to Richfield in 1950 where their first three children, Kathy, Linda and Edward were born. They then moved to Spanish Fork in 1954, where they were blessed with five more children, David, Steven, Glen, Richard and Michael.
Betty served in many church callings and was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Ward Relief Society President twice, Stake Relief Society President, as a writer for the Church Wide Correlation Committee, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Primary Teacher, and many other callings. She is especially remembered as being a cub-scout den leader for each of her six sons. She also fully supported her husband in each calling he was given. Together they served as a missionary couple in Australia, and Tennessee, and as Temple Workers in the Provo Temple between both missions and after returning from the last one. She was also the President of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers for all the Spanish Fork Chapters.
Betty and Vernon loved to visit church and national historic sites and were happy to be able to visit many of them in their golden years, traveling to many places they had dreamed of. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on May 26, 2000.
Betty was truly a blessing to her husband, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and all who knew her. She will be sorely missed.
When writing the final lines of her life history, she concluded with: “I have no greater joy than to hear my children walk in truth.” 3 John 1:4
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Spanish Fork 8th Ward Chapel, 1006 East 200 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit on Friday evening, August 23, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, or on Saturday morning at the church from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com.