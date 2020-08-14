Betty Leona Liddell Johnson
1920 - 2020
Betty Leona Liddell Johnson, 99, passed away peacefully in her home on August 7, 2020. Born December 26, 1920 in Tooele, Utah to John Wilton and Memphis Myers Liddell. She married Harold Wesley Johnson April 18, 1946 in the Manti LDS Temple.
Betty spent her early life in Columbia, Utah, graduating from Carbon High School. After attending LDS Business College, she worked for the Salt Lake Clinic and the Bureau of Reclamation.
Betty was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, her favorite being pianist in Primary, which she reluctantly gave up at the age of 93. She was a member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and served as Lesson Leader for over 45 years.
Betty is survived by her five children: Phyllis Walton, Salt Lake City; Beverly (Thomas) Prestwich and Gwenn (Alma) Davis, of Mesa, Arizona; Carl (Karen) Johnson, Eagle Mountain; Paul (Julie) Johnson, Spokane Valley, Washington; 33 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews that she dearly loved; and special friend and neighbor, Glendy Crosby.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, parents, siblings, daughter-in-law Jamela Johnson, son-in-law Michael Walton and three grandchildren.
As Betty's health declined, she insisted on remaining in her own home and was able to do so because of the loving care of her daughter, Phyllis.
A viewing will be held Sunday, August 16, 6:00-8:00 pm at the Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 N 900 E, American Fork, Utah. Graveside services will be held Monday, August 17, 11:00 am at the American Fork City Cemetery, 26 W 600 N. A private Celebration of Life will be held for family and extended family.
For condolences and full obituary visit www.warenski.com.