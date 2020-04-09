1927-2020
Betty Lou Bird Allen, our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend, left this world peacefully surrounded by her family, April 7, 2020.
Betty was born December 6,1927 in Provo, Utah to Lawrence and Winnifred (Hamnett) Bird. She was the 2nd of 5 children. Betty grew up in a loving home filled with music, stories, and much laughter. She was not immune to pain throughout her life but fought it with dignity, a positive attitude and without complaint. Betty was a pillar of strength and courage. Her favorite saying was ‘This too shall pass.”
Betty was raised in Provo and graduated from Provo High School in 1946. She had impressively attended most of her high school reunions until this past year. She worked in a variety of employment positions, including a potato chip factory, BYU Press Department, and the Paramount Theater on Center Street in Provo. The theater was located next to the Allen’s Super Save Market. This is where she met the love of her life John (Jack) S. Allen. He proposed to her in the basement of the store many years ago. Betty and Jack were married March 23,1947 in Provo, Utah. They were later sealed in the Manti LDS Temple on June 1,1963. Together, they recently celebrated their 73rd Anniversary.
Betty and Jack were exceptional. Among many shared hobbies, they traveled around the world and especially loved cruising. Betty enjoyed golfing, shopping, going to lunch, knitting, crocheting, and embroidery. She loved supporting her children and grandchildren in their various activities, she was their biggest fan.
Betty’s most precious possessions were her five children. Her most cherished roles were being a wife and mother. She made every family member feel as though they were her favorite. She had the natural ability to make a house a home. Holidays and birthdays were wonderful celebrations.
Betty was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had an unshakable love and testimony of the gospel. She loved studying the scriptures and learning about the Savior, Jesus Christ. She diligently served in many church callings and loved working with children and the youth. She enjoyed teaching in the Young Women’s program. Betty was an unforgettable Primary President, Primary and Sunday School teacher, and Stake Relief Society Nursery Leader. She lovingly remained in touch over the years with many of the children she taught. She was a great example of Christ-like love, service, and compassion to everyone who knew her. She was a faithful daughter of our Heavenly Father.
Betty had a quick wit, brilliant sense of humor and was a practical joker. She brightened the lives of so many people and they always felt better after a visit with her. She was generous and constantly looking for ways to do acts of kindness and service. There was never a dull moment with Betty, she loved and lived life to its fullest.
Betty was involved in many civic events and volunteered on many committees. A highlight was working on the Art Ball for the Springville Art Museum. She was an artist and loved doing oil paintings of florals and mountain scenes. She did pencil sketches of original fashion designs and comical characters. Children old and young loved her ability to make stick figures come to life. She had incredibly beautiful handwriting. Betty was proud to be an American and was extremely patriotic. She loved, appreciated, and respected our country with all her heart. She valued our military and veterans service and would always honor them. She passed that example of respect and patriotism to her family.
Betty is survived by her husband John (Jack) S. Allen, children John L. (Patricia) Allen, Cynthia (Robert) Nelson, Michelle (Ryan) Davis, son-in-law Lewis Tippets, daughter-in-law Jan Allen and sister Marge (Von) Wright. 27 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Joy (Allen) Tippets, son Robert Louis Allen, great grandson Landon Allen, parents Lawrence and Winnifred Bird, brothers Gene, Max, and Rex Bird.
Due to COVID-19 a viewing and funeral services will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 for immediate family.
The family would like to thank Encompass Care and Hospice staff, and Aspen Ridge Rehabilitation for their professionalism and exceptional care during this delicate time. We would especially like to thank Karen Williamson for her genuine love, considerate, gentle, and dignified treatment on behalf of our mother. We love and appreciate all of you.
“The spirits of those who are righteous are received into a state of happiness, which is called paradise”
Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMorutary.com.