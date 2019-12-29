1931-2019
Betty Lou Keefauver Evans(88) passed away into the loving arms of her eternal companion on December 23, 2019.
She was born April 2, 1931 to William T and Austine Edna Keefauver in Fort Lupton, Colorado. They moved to California where she met her sweetheart Donald H Evans at Acalanes High School. They were married on Sept 2, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple.
They had 6 children, Linda Zang of Salem, OR, Monte(deceased)(Margie) Evans of Toquerville, UT, Danny (Cecilia)Evans of Beaver, UT, Jay(Cidena)Evans of Hurricane, UT, Carol(Scott)Green of Grand Junction, CO and Russell Evans(deceased). They had 24 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.
They moved to Utah in 1967 where they lived for 50 years until they moved in with their daughter in Grand Junction Colorado.
Betty loved life. She was known for her beautiful smile and love of dancing. She was a talented artist and painted many beautiful pieces. She loved sports, especially golf and volleyball. She loved camping, fishing and nature walks. She had a love of music, played the piano and sang in many choirs. She loved getting together with the family and singing, playing instruments and of course, dancing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and they have many fond memories of her. She was a loving and compassionate person to everyone.
She left this life as pure and innocent as the day she was born.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, two sons, Monte and Russell, grandsons, Russell and William and great granddaughter, Gabriella.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at the Hurricane Stake Center, 677 S. 700 W. Hurricane, Ut. at 11:00 am. A viewing will be from 9:30 am to 10:45 am the same day. Interment will be at the Toquerville Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.mcmillanmortuary.com.