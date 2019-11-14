1929-2019
Betty Lou Spencer Smith, 90, passed away November 10, 2019 in American Fork. She was born on January 16, 1929 in Payson to Elmer Glade Spencer and Roxie Almira Vest. She married Leon Ralph Smith in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 28, 1947.
Survivors include her children: Elaine (Robert) Marshall, Merrill Smith and Jacqueline (Terry) Perez and a sister-in-law Sherma Smith and brother in-law Leon Smith, 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandson, 4 sisters, and 3 brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the American Fork 3rd ward, 165 North 350 West, American Fork. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland and on Saturday prior to the services from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial at the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at www.andersonmortuary.com.