1930-2020
Betty Muhlestein Lowry, Born January 20, 1930, died peacefully on May 26, 2020.
Betty exemplified angelic qualities of love, compassion, gratitude and service in every aspect of her life and with everyone she was around, neighbors, friends, family and even strangers.
She served endlessly with a smile. She loved the Savior, her husband of 72 years, her 6 children and their spouses, her 53 grandchildren, her 73 great-grandchildren and her 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was a spunky lady who loved to share her extensive knowledge of gardening, cooking, and painting. She had endless patience and always took time to give her undivided attention. When visiting she always had treats and gave us all a love of bears which will not be forgotten.
She will be sorely missed but heaven rejoices welcoming an angel back home, as does her husband Lynn.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home for private family graveside. Condolences may be offered to the family and a live broadcast of services may be watched at www.walkersanderson.com, 10:00 a.m., Monday June 1, 2020.