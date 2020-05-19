Betty Wall

1933-2020
Betty Lou Morgan Wall transitioned peacefully on Sunday morning May 17, 2020. Betty was an angel and loved by everyone who knew her. Betty was born June 27, 1933 to Edward Nelson Morgan and Elizabeth Bonny Morgan. She met the love of her life Leon (Bud) William Wall and they were married on November 27th 1955.
Bud & Betty had five children Cheri (late), Janet (Bryan), Calvin, Brenda (Bryan) and Chris (Tara). Bud & Betty raised their family in beautiful Santaquin, Utah and were beloved by the community. They loved working together as a family in their fruit farming business. They taught all of their children the importance of hard work and honesty.
She loved gardening, having a beautiful yard and her pets. Betty loved being a mother but more importantly being a grandmother. Betty loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than words can explain, and she was adored by them. She will never be replaced or forgotten in their eyes, they will always see her as their hero. She will be missed dearly by Bailey, McClain, Pepper, Boston, Ledger, Madden, Kylie, Annie, Cali, Cassie, Jordon, Taylor and nine great-grandchildren. Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband Bud.
Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 East 300 South. Thank you for your kindness shown to our family, we love and appreciate you. If you desire, your welcome to bring a chair for her service. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.