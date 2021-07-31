BEULAH BILLS SCHOFIELD
February 9, 1925 - July 24, 2021
Beulah Bills Schofield, age 96 passed away peacefully in her sleep and returned to her Heavenly Home. Her children, Ron (Cheri Lunt) Bills, Judy (Jim) Clark, Pam (Dave) Cassity, her 15 grand children and 38 great grand children will miss her dearly.
A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:45 on Tuesday, August 3, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at the Salt Lake Little Cottonwood 5th Ward 6350 Rodeo Lane, Salt Lake City, UT.
"A light from our household is gone. A voice we loved is stilled." We love you Mom.
