1931-2019
Beverly Brailsford Choate Faretta passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 23, 2019. She was 87 years old. Beverly was born December 12, 1931 to Ervin and Minnie Brailsford in Provo, Utah.
Beverly married Learon D. (Leon) Choate on December 24, 1948 in Ely, Nevada. They had three children, Brent (Janice), Wayne, and Steven (Larene). Leon passed away on April 16, 1982. She later married Daniel Faretta on November 9, 1982.
She enjoyed camping, crocheting, and fishing. She loved to cook for her family and enjoyed each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her two sons, Brent and Steven; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Faretta; first husband, Leon Choate; son, Wayne Choate; daughter-in-law, Janice Helquist Choate; brothers, Laurence and Paul Brailsford; and her sister Norma Brittain.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.