Bill Charles Bellows
September 6, 1934 - October 6, 2020
Bill Bellows passed away at home in Spanish Fork, Utah on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born September 6, 1934 and raised by his loving parents, Lionel Bellows and Maude Argyle Bellows. He grew up on a farm in Lake Shore, Utah where he gained a strong work ethic that continued throughout his life. He graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1952 and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served in the Korean War aboard an Aircraft carrier. He received an honorable discharge in 1955 and later that year married his longtime sweetheart, Joan Brimhall. They built a house in Spanish Fork where they raised three daughters and a son.
For many years, Bill worked as a millwright at Geneva Steel, repairing and maintaining their large machinery. He was very mechanically skilled and could repair anything with a motor. Outside of work, his time was spent hunting, fishing and boating. He and his wife also took pleasure in many road trips in their jeep. Bill was a very skilled craftsman and enjoyed refurbishing antique furniture. He took broken items spotted by his wife at yard sales and thrift shops and turned them into beautiful works of art. When it came to gardening, Bill had quite the green thumb, especially with his annual tomato crop. Making salsa and bottling tomatoes became a family tradition and was usually how he and his wife spent their birthdays.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife Joan, his parents, his brother Leon and granddaughter Bella. He is survived by his four children: Jann, Connie Johnson (Brad), Lynn (Brandi), Angie and by nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a grave side service with Military honors at the Spanish Fork Cemetery.
Mom and Dad, you are both forever in our hearts.
