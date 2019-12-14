1928-2019
On the beautiful, early moonlit morning of December 11, 2019, Bill J. Anderson left this mortal life to take his next step into eternity. Bill was born in Park City, Utah on June 25, 1928 to Richard Morse Anderson and Vivian Clara Wright. A child born in the great depression era, Bill’s life was a challenge from the beginning, but that challenge steeled a champion. His family moved to Samaria, Idaho a year later to live on his grandfather’s sheep ranch where he began to learn the importance of having a life plan. When the family later moved to Provo he learned how to help his family and soon became the guardian over his younger siblings whom he dearly loved. He worked very hard at school and became a leader among his peers at Provo High School. Upon graduation, he entered B.Y.U. and graduated with a B.S. degree in Industrial Management. He continued his education at the University of Utah and was awarded an MBA.
He usually walked to school with the girl across the street, Norma Patricia Tucker, and their friendship matured during their college years. They were married on April 19, 1948 in the Tucker home, and later were sealed by Elder Joseph Fielding Smith in the Salt Lake Temple on March 9, 1949. They began their life as a family in Edgemont and Bill promised to build a home where they could remain for a lifetime – which he did. Within eleven years their family was blessed with four children, Julie, Mark, Timothy and Russell, and Bill dedicated his life to support this family.
Bill’s professional life began at Geneva Steel Corporation in Orem, Utah. He worked as an electrical engineer and then rose to the position of Superintendent of Maintenance. He remained at the steel mill for twenty-one years and continued to develop and share his leadership. He became the founding director of the Children’s Fairyland Park at the American Fork Training School and his peers supported his efforts with their time and talent.
In 1972 he began a new career working for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the Manager of Engineering with the responsibility for site planning, landscape architecture, furnishings and purchasing for the church’s world-wide building program. This provided the opportunity for him to travel the world and make a difference. In 1981 he became the Director of Purchasing and chief executive procurement officer, responsible for world-wide purchasing for the church. He had the opportunity to serve with four Prophets and work closely with the twelve Apostles and other church leaders. These relationships were eternal treasures to him and continued after his retirement.
When he retired in 1985 he continued to work as an entrepreneur, developing companies, mentoring and financially “seeding” the efforts of many others. Bill is known for his life of service to his family, his church and his community. He served as a Scout master and continued to support, both in time and financially, the BSA. He was awarded the Silver Beaver and also served as the Vice-President of the Utah Parks Council. He was called to serve in the first bishopric of the Edgemont 4th Ward as well as to the first stake presidency of the Edgemont Stake. In both callings, he was responsible for the construction of the buildings that would bless the lives of those saints. His last calling in the church was working in the Provo Temple.
Bill was continually involved in giving service to his community. He was the founding director and vice-president of the Utah Valley Opera Association, chairman of the board of directors for Provo City Cultural Affairs, President and board member of the Boys Club of Utah County, President of the Downtown Coaches Club (the original Cougar Club), and national chairman of the B.Y.U. Cougar Club, to name just a few. Two of his most personally satisfying service opportunities were first, being the Director of Western Boys Baseball, and second, being the founding director of the UVU President’s Scholarship Ball. In each he created miracles from an idea.
Bill spent his life with the prayer each day to find someone to help. He had an amazing, working testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and wore it on his sleeve. Because of his life and example he received many public honors, but his most treasured service took place in countless private, quiet settings.
His wife, Norma, preceded him in death in 2013. In 2015, another angel came into his life, Mary Jean Wagner. Their relationship has been a blessing to them both as they have enjoyed four years of travel and involvement in cultural activities. The Anderson family has great love and gratitude for Jean and so appreciative of the care she provided for our father and grandfather. The family is also extremely grateful for the care the doctors have given Bill specifically over the past twenty-five years, during the last week of his life at Utah Valley Hospital, and for the hospice care from Dignity during his last three days.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jean, his daughter, Julie Anderson Clark (Dan), and his three sons, Mark Tucker Anderson (Ann), Timothy William Anderson (Barbara), and Russell Bret Anderson (Laury), fifteen grandchildren, and twenty-four great-grandchildren, his brothers, Michiel (Shirley) and Roy (Rita) Anderson, his sisters, Vivian Theo Miller (Neb) and Kathleen Moore (Gordon). He also wanted to note his nieces and nephews, and cousins of both the Anderson and Wright families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Morse and Vivian Clara Anderson, his wife, Norma, his brother, Richard, and his sister, Jeannine.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Edgemont 4th Ward Chapel, 4056 North Timpview Drive, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the church, Sunday, December 15 from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Monday from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 North Timpview Dr., Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
At Bill’s request, in lieu of flowers, please spend some personal time with family members and share your love. “Merry Christmas and to all a good life”!