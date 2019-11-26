1950-2019
Billie Bly Blanchette age 69, resident of St. George, UT passed away on November 18th 2019 in her home at Sterling Court with her beloved husband Gary by her side. She was taken far too early from this life.
Billie was born on Aug 8 1950 in Provo Utah. Her parents were Stan and Edna Bly (Peterson) Houston. She was the oldest of 3 children. She grew up in Orem, Utah and on May 27, 1970, married Allan David Jones, son of Jack and Belva (Wentz) Jones. They had three children before divorcing. She took pride in making beautiful quilts for her family members and seeing her sons earn their Boy Scout Eagle awards. Traditions such as Sunday dinner and decorating for all holidays and seasons were always a priority to her.
Gary and Billie met when they were neighbors at 7 years old. They dated in their teens, and even though they married other people, they maintained their friendship throughout their lives. After their first marriages ended, Billie again began dating Gary and they were married in the Jordan River Temple on June 21, 1988. This is when she became a “stay at home Mom” for their combined family of 6 children. When Billie and Gary married, she joined and him in Poway, California and later Temecula, CA and Tucson, AZ. When Gary retired in 2005 they became full time “RV’ers” and lived in their Motorhome as they traveled the country for 8 years. She enjoyed making memories while traveling and telling her grandchildren about their adventures. In 2013 they bought a home in Hurricane UT. In 2016 they moved into Sterling Court, an Assisted Living Facility in St George so they could have more help with their day to day activities. Billie was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life.
She is survived by her Spouse Gary, her children Jennifer Lowder, David (Chanelle) Jones, Jason Jones, Stepchildren Monica Blanchette and Phillip (Heather) Blanchette as well as her brother Brad Houston and her sister Stacie Harward, and 7 grandchildren. Her first great grandson will be born soon. She is preceded in death by her parents Stan and Bly Houston and her stepson Jeffrey Blanchette.
In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2020 in Orem, UT. Friends and Family will be notified as plans develop.