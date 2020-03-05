Blaine Benjamin & Afton Allsop Godfrey

Blaine Benjamin and Afton Allsop Godfrey continued their eternal love story passing to the next life together at the age 93. Afton passed away the evening of March 2 and immediately sent for Blaine who followed 38 hours later on March 4 in the early morning. They lived together to the very end at the Ashford Assisted Living facility in Springville Utah.
Their funeral will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Chapel located at 1051 East 200 South, Lindon. The family will visit with friends and family Friday March 6th from 6 — 8 PM at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue, Provo and Saturday March
7 from 9:30 — 10:45 AM prior to funeral services. Interment will be in the Clarkston Utah Cemetery. To read the full obituary and to express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.