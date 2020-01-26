Blaine & Carol Smith

After over seventy years of a devoted marriage, heaven gained two angels. Allan Blaine Smith of Provo, Utah passed away peacefully first on January 20, 2020 in Orem, Utah at the age of 92. Twenty-one hours later Carol Jennens Smith, also of Provo, Utah joined him on the other side January 21, 2020 at the age of 89.
Both are survived by their children Debbie (Guy) Dickson of Irvine, CA; Brad (Susan) Smith of American Fork, UT; Julie (Scot) Bell of Elk Ridge, UT; Stuart (Susan) Smith of Provo, UT; Tim (Sheri) Smith of American Fork, UT; Jill (Gordon) Seitz of Vernal, UT and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Blaine is survived by a sister Marva (Wayne) Walker of Lovell, WY. Carol is survived by a sister Donna (Claude) Comire of Whittier, CA. Blaine Is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Carol is preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
Blaine was born on October 16, 1927 in Provo, UT to James and Elzina Smith. He graduated from Provo High School then attended BYU where he met his sweetheart Carol who was also attending. Carol was born in Detroit, MI on May 23, 1930 to Arthur and Winifred Jennens. She attended Mackenzie High School before going to BYU. The couple was married on September 16, 1949 in Detroit, MI. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Los Angeles Temple. The couple moved to Whittier, CA where Blaine finished school and started his own business. They later moved to Fullerton, CA where they raised their family and continued running their businesses B&S Pump & Supply Co. and Diamond Trophy. Blaine was known for his sense of humor and generous heart. Carol was skilled at organizing and keeping her family going while working full time.
Their funeral is scheduled for Monday January 27, 2020 at 11 o’clock am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3511 N 180 E Provo, UT. Their burial will be at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, UT. The family would like to thank the staff at Summerfield Retirement in Orem and Envision Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care and concern for our parents. We appreciate all that was done for them and us.
