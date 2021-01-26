Blaine E. Phipps
1952 - 2021
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Blaine Evans Phipps, 68 passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Logan Regional Medical Center due to pancreatic cancer with complications from Covid 19.
He was born on September 30, 1952 in Spanish Fork, Utah to John Curtis and Clara Evans Phipps.
Blaine graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1970. In 1972, he served two years in the California Los Angeles Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Blaine married his sweetheart, Mary Ann Tucker on August 22, 1975 in the Salt Lake Temple.
In 1980, Blaine graduated from Brigham Young University with a master's degree in civil engineering and began to work at Thiokol. While at Thiokol, now Northrup Grumman, Blaine worked on the Solid Rocket Motors for the Space Shuttle. At retirement, Blaine was working on the Space Launch System Solid Rocket Motors.
In 2019, Blaine was called with his wife to serve as Ordinance Workers in the Brigham City Temple. He served faithfully in the church his whole life and was currently serving as executive secretary in the Springs Hollow Ward in Fielding, Utah.
Surviving is his wife, Mary Ann; four children, Jon Ryan Phipps; Amy Rebecca (Jon) Beadles; Lisa Beth (Russ) Shaw; Emma Rose (Lee) Courington; four grandchildren, Keziah McCall, Erika Amy, and Karson James Beadles and Kingston Evans Shaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, Margaret Heywood Scott Phipps, one brother, Don Curtis Phipps and three sisters, Carol LoRaine Otteson, Lois Ann Greenhalgh and Linda Lee Lowe.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 12 Noon at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 South, Brigham City and a viewing will be held prior from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Due to pandemic, masks are required. For online streaming of Blaine's services go to https://my.gather.app/remember/blaine-
phipps