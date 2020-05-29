Blaine Fredrick (Fred) Olsen “The Rocket Man”

1937-2020
Fred Olsen passed away peacefully at home at the age of 83 with his family by his side on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020.
He was a teacher for over 30 years. He was “THAT” teacher, the one that you see at the market and run up to and hug. One that was there for you when maybe no one else was. Somebody who always saw the light flickering in a young mind before it had yet to be ignited with wonder.
Known by many as the rocket man, Fred provided model rockets and launch instruction to many thousands of children. He had great joy helping kids and adults alike, to launch over 100,000 rockets in the past few decades.
Fred was known by all as a kind and loving soul, with a twinkle in his eye, and his great love of music. He married Furlann Smith in the Manti temple on November 17th, 1962. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of his life and served in many callings and capacities as well as serving a full time mission to Western Canada.
He is survived by his “Eternal, Beloved Companion” Furlann and his 9 children: Michelle, Blaine (Lisa), Rick (Calli), Debbie, (Will), Paul (Tami) , Marc (Melanie), Scott (Catherine), Jeff (Anna Lisa), and Julianne (Andrew). His 39 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and countless others who got to experience his amazing energy and his gifts that he shared with the world. For a full obituary, see www.wingmortuary.com.