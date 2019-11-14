1998-2019
Blake James Jensen returned to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born November 19, 1998 and touched the lives of all he met with his bright and pure spirit.
Blake’s thrill was being on the go, going on bye-byes with Mom, Sissy, and family. His smiles and laughter were always so contagious which left you with the most important feeling of all, reminding you nothing else in the world matters but love. He was a teacher, without saying a word he taught unconditional love, patience, and forgiveness. One thing for sure, Blake adored his blankets which brought him so many snuggles and cuddles. He was the sunshine of our lives.
He leaves behind his devoted mother, Kimberly Marx Jensen; brother, Riley (Starry) Jensen, and sister, Ferrelyn Jensen; grandparents, Del (deceased) and Karen Marx; uncle, Craig (Camille) Marx, and Jacob, Eli, and Lillie. He is also survived by his step-father, Roger Flier; step-siblings, Stephanie, Roger, Jennifer, and loving grandparents, Rem and Toni Desemar. He will be deeply missed by all of his extended family and friends who have been so kind and loving.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Arrowhead Ward Chapel, 789 N Arrowhead Trail, Payson, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
