1960 - 2019
Blake Lyman Shumway passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, in the comfort of his home and encircled about by his family following a courageous battle with melanoma cancer. Blake was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1960, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Bruce Lyman Shumway and Margaret Oa Jacobs.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at the Orem Sharon Stake Center at 545 South 800 East, Orem, Utah. A viewing will take place the evening prior from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue, in Provo, Utah, and also one hour prior to the funeral services held on Saturday. Blake will be interred later that afternoon in the Orem City Cemetery. To read the full obituary and to express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com