Bliss Emily Koyle Anderson
1928 ~ 2021
Bliss Emily Koyle Anderson, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at the age of 92. She was born on December 9, 1928 in Burley, Idaho to Silas Archibald Koyle and Johannah Johnson. She married her sweetheart, James Keith Anderson on June 1, 1949 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
She was known for her infectious smile, happy personality, welcoming heart, delicious hotcakes, birthday cards, adventurous spirit, determination, and dedication to family. She brought out the good in everyone and others were not strangers, only friends yet to be made.
At the age of five her father was killed in a gravel pit accident. As a result, the family pulled together to run their small farm which was several miles from town.
She started her education at age seven in Hazel, Idaho in a two-room school. She graduated from Burley High School and attended BYU where she met her husband Keith.
As a youth she learned her work ethic by gathering and milking cows, separating milk, harvesting potatoes, and raking, stacking and tromping hay. She was later employed by Hanzel Motor Company in Burley, Idaho and for 23 years by Dr. Wells E. Brockbank in Spanish Fork.
She was a member of the Singing Mothers and the Genealogy Expert for the Iceland Organization of Utah. She was given the "Heritage Award" by the Organization and recognized as the Icelander of the Year in 1998.
Her hobbies included cross stitch, quilting, crewel embroidery, crocheting, cross word puzzles, traveling, a little oil painting and pursuing any fun opportunity with family that presented itself.
Her passion and life mission was genealogy, for which she dedicated over 50 years of her life. She focused most of her efforts on Iceland and was especially protective of research done in Arness County, which was the birthplace of her grandmother. She spent many years doing genealogy at the Genealogy Library in Salt Lake, the Extraction Center in Spanish Fork and in her own "Celestial Room" that was filled with thousands of family group sheets that she personally researched and typed.
She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Stake Primary President, Ward Primary President, Church Service Missionary in the Family History Department, gospel doctrine teacher, counselor in the Relief Society, and many other callings in which she faithfully served. She had a strong testimony of the restored gospel and a love for her family both living and dead.
She was preceded in death by her husband Keith, brothers Eldon, Rodney and Wells and sisters Doris, Mildred and Blanche and great granddaughter Ruby. Bliss is survived by her brother Dean (Marilyn) Koyle and her sons, Alan (Ruth), Craig, Scott (Penny) and Mark (Mary Ann). 14 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Spanish Fork 4th Ward Chapel at 353 East 400 North. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork Cemetery.
