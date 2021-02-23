Bliss Knuteson King
Bliss Knuteson King 86, of Payson, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021, after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Spanish Fork Utah January 7th, 1935 to George and Thelma Dudley Knuteson, the 6th of 10 children. She married the love of her life, Hal H. King. May 20th, 1952 in Spanish Fork. He passed away December 27th, 1995. They were sealed as husband and wife on March 20th, 2003 in the Provo Utah Temple.
Mom was an amazing seamstress and cook. She was a department manager at Barbizon Sewing Factory in Provo Utah for many years and she made many special friends there. Her love of sewing continued throughout her life making, many of quilts, blessing dresses, and tuxedos for family and friends. She also loved sewing wedding dresses, Barbie doll clothes, and anything else that people needed. She also enjoyed other crafts including, making, and painting porcelain dolls, crocheting and other handicraft projects. She especially enjoyed spending craft night with her girls, and they have many special crafts and memories of those nights.
She loved the outdoors spending time on the desert, trapping, on the lake, fishing, and in the mountains, hunting with her sweetheart. Mom loved the holidays especially Christmas and enjoyed all the family and friends stopping by to visit and eat all the wonderful food she prepared on Christmas eve.
Mom was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many callings. Her favorite calling was compassionate service in her ward.
Bliss was survived by her 4 children and their spouses. Larry (LeeAnn) King of Santaquin, Cindy (Clair) Carter of Payson, Kirk (Carol Lee) King of Santaquin, Denise (Kent) Fowden of Payson. 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren. Two brothers and their spouses Gary (Chris) Knuteson Alpine, Glade (Kathy) Knuteson of Payson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hal, one grandson Judd, 1 great-grandson Macen. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Todd, Marvel, Wallace and Dennis, her sisters Fern, Marie, Cora.
A visitation will be held in her honor at Walkers Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West Payson, Utah on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 6 -8 PM. A graveside service will be held Thursday, February 25th at 1 PM at the Payson City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff and residence at the Beehive Home in Payson, also a special thanks to mom's Hospice nurses, Bonnie Ballard Valdez and Cami Jensen for their love and care.