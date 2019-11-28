1944-2019
Bob C Wright, a loving husband, devoted father, caring grandfather, and a friend to all, died November 23, 2019, from injuries as the result of a fall while working in his yard, in Provo, Utah. Bob was surrounded by his loving wife, three devoted children, and grandson. He was 75.
Bob is survived by his wife Marianne, children Michelle (Chris) Ivie, Benjamin, Nathan (Jill) Wright, Spanish Fork, Stephanie Wright, Provo, all of Utah, grandchildren, great-grandchild, siblings, and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Chad Wright. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at the Edgemont 4th Ward Chapel, 4056 North Timpview Drive (650 East), Provo, Utah. Family and friends may visit Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Nelson Family Mortuary 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, Utah and 9:30-10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the services at the church. Interment will be held in the Orem City Cemetery. To read the full obituary and express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.