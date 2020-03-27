1929-2020
Bobbie Sue Hudson Lewis, 90, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born July 30, 1929 in Paris, Arkansas to Alva B. Hudson and Nina Sue Donahue Hudson. She married Samuel Everett Lewis on April 25, 1947 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Bobbie is survived by her son, Larry (Karen) Lewis; three grandchildren, Paul E. Lewis, Amy Sue (Corbin) Carter, and Lee (Stephanie) Heuser; and three great grandsons, Graham Carter, Dillon Heuser, and Hunter Heuser.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 South 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, prior to the graveside service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkermemorials.com.