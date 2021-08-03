Bonnie Annette Rokes Pence
1938-2021
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend, passed away July 3, 2021. Bonnie was born August 21, 1938, in Boise, Idaho to Howard Willis Rokes, Jr. and Vila Ruth Park Rokes.
Bonnie was a fifth generation member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, her ancestor John Park being one of the first settlers of Provo, Utah.
Bonnie had many interests that she loved. She was a talented artist, singer and actress, but her greatest love was for her family and friends. Bonnie was a faithful and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her testimony was unshakeable, and she served in many callings in the church. Bonnie worked for the BYU Law Library and Utah Valley Regional Medical Center as a fundraiser for many years and made numerous friends along the way. Bonnie earned her Bachelor's Degree from Weber State in Health Services Administration, graduating with honors.
She married Donald E. Pence and they were later divorced.
Bonnie is survived by 3 children: Todd (Ana Lilia), Ginni and Kerry Pence; 4 grandchildren: Ariel (David), Erick (Madison), Alexa and Joshua Pence; sister: Becky Rokes Brey (Robert); sister-in-law: Catherine Eidler Rokes (Hugh); 10 nieces and nephews as well as numerous adopted nieces and nephews whom she loved just as much as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; George Eugene Rokes, Albert Wayne Rokes and Willis Park Rokes and sister: Betty Ruth Rokes.
The Family would like to express their gratitude to Todd Pence for his loving and dedicated care of our mother during her convalescence.
Bonnie often spoke lovingly and most appreciatively of the staff at Aspen Ridge for their kind and gracious service and support during her stay with them. She was so very grateful to her physical therapist (Mckensie) "Heck Yeah!" Also, the great care that Envision Home Health provided. Her Nurse (Brooke), physical therapist (Todd), wound care specialist (Karl) and her CNA (Emily), for their extraordinarily fine service to her during her final months and all of the Doctors and Nurses at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in the E.R. and on the 6th and 8th floors and in the ICU as well! God Bless all of you!
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at her Stake Center located at 575 E. 800 N., Orem 84097. According to her wishes, her remains will be cremated. Interment will be in the Wasatch Lawn Cemetery in Millcreek, Utah.