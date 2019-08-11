1924-2019
Bonnie Lou Turner, 95, of Provo, Utah, graduated to her heavenly home on August 7, 2019. She was born in Cedar City, Utah, on June 6, 1924 to Mayhew Hillman Dalley and Zesta Sorenson Dalley.
During World War II, when she was 20 years old, she joined the US Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) and served in Washington DC. Her only brother, Fenton Dalley, was a WWII pilot whose plane was shot down over Italy in 1944, and all of his crew were killed.
After the war, she attended Brigham Young University and married Rodney Turner in 1947−they both graduated from BYU. She enjoyed dance and drama, and she and her husband were in plays together. She was physically active and enjoyed aerobics, walking, bowling, and working in the yard. As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she taught in the Primary, Relief Society, and Sunday School. She and her husband served a mission to Hawaii, and were temple workers in the Provo Temple. She was active in BYU Women for many years. She and her husband traveled with BYU religion faculty and Travel Study to South America, Europe, Mexico, church historical sites, and Israel, including a year at the BYU Jerusalem Center.
Most of all, she was dedicated to her family, and was always there for her husband and six children. She was the ideal mother, and was known for her homemaking skills and delicious homemade bread. She was an avid reader, especially of historical novels, and books by authors such as Gerald Lund and James Michener. In her later life, she was an avid BYU sports fan, and enjoyed watching the various sports on TV.
Her husband, Rodney Turner, preceded her in death in 2014. She is survived by her 6 children: Michael (Cindy) Turner, Evan (Judy) Turner, Stephen (Debbie) Turner, Jeffrey (Sheri) Turner, Tracy (John) Tallent, and Rebecca (Mark) Hansen; 32 grandchildren, and over 50 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Pleasant View 7th Ward Chapel, 2445 North 650 East, Provo, Utah. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.