Bonnie Rae Ames Aplanalp

1934 — 2020
Our beloved mother and sister Bonnie left this world peacefully on Sunday afternoon, March 22, 2020, lovingly surrounded by family. On July 24, 1934 she was born to Burley and Verda Ames of Moroni, Utah. Bonnie grew up in Springville, UT and attended Springville High, where she was affectionately known as “Bonnie Blue Eyes.” She was proud to be a Red Devil cheerleader. Bonnie married Norman Lloyd Aplanalp on November 19, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple, after which they resided in Provo. They were blessed with four daughters: Kris (James), Lisa(Jon) Beck, Tracy (Bruce) Beckstrom, and Alison (Christopher) Hammond. Bonnie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many capacities. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker and always giving to her family. She loved gardening, canning, quilting, and spending time together with her sisters for their regular luncheons and road trips. Bonnie was known to all for her warm, wonderful kindness, and for always sharing that most endearing, loving smile. Bonnie is survived by her four daughters, her two sisters Yvonne (Kaae) Cook, D Ann (Don) Whitehead, brother-in-law Roger Bown, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Norman, and sister Marilyn Bown. Graveside service will be Friday at noon, March 27, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Springville. We would like to thank Andrea and Jenna of Tender Care Hospice for their loving care for our mom. Condolences may be sent to Legacy Funeral Home, Spanish Fork.