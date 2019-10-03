1985-2019
Brandon Scott Gray died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Utah Valley hospital after struggling with congestive heart failure for over a year. Brandon was born December 17, 1985, in Salt Lake City Utah, to Bart Evan and Amanda Van Wagoner Gray. His grandfather described him as a “golden child” as he was such a sweet, smart, and loving little boy. Brandon attended school and lived most his life in Lehi. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ. As his mother expressed “ Brandon will be missed for now and loved forever.”
He is survived by his parents: Bart, Amanda, and Peter K. Snell (stepfather); Siblings: Travis B. Gray, Dylan P. Snell, Kelly A. Snell, Ashlee J. Snell; grandparents: Richard S. Van Wagoner (deceased), Mary C. Walker (Steve), Gary Gray (Linda), Naomi C. Gray (deceased).
Graveside Services will be held at Lehi City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Online guest book at www.premierfuneral.com for expression of condolences.