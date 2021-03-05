Brenda Louise Solomon Jones
Brenda Louise Solomon Jones, resident of Orem, Utah, age 74, passed away Monday, March 1st, 2021. Brenda was born December 4, 1946 in Winter Garden, Florida to Henry and Margaret Solomon. Warren "Buddy" Jones and Brenda were married and sealed in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple, August 23, 1965.
Brenda is a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the gospel and the Book of Mormon meant everything to her. Together with her husband, they served as temple workers in the Mount Timpanogos Temple, in a Provo YSA Stake as Stake Representatives and as Church Service Missionaries in the Family History Center in Orem.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; son, Eric David Jones; and parents, Henry and Margaret Solomon. Brenda is survived by six of her seven children, Taunya (Darren) Butler of Orem, Utah; Jason (Sunhwa) Jones of Highland, Utah; Michelle Jones of Cedar Hills, Utah; Laura (JP) Salisbury of Eugene, Oregon; Trisha (Brandon) Weekes of Orem, Utah; and Julie (Charlie) Loucks of Orem, Utah. Her Legacy includes 23 grandchildren, 12 boys and 11 girls, and nine great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held with masks and social-distancing guidelines on Sunday, March 7th, 2021 from 6-8 pm at the LDS Chapel, 955 North 300 East, in Orem. Funeral Services are for family, close relatives and invited friends as gathering restrictions are still in place. The funeral will be held Monday, March 8th, 2021 at 11 am at the same chapel and will be live-streamed. Interment in the Orem City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com