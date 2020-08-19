Brendan Kent Jaramillo
1998 - 2020
Brendan Kent Jaramillo, age 21, of Provo, Utah, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at the North Park Stake Center, 1066 West 200 North, Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 20 at Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Timpanogos Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences for the family please go to www.bergmortuary.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo, (801)373-1841