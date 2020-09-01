Brent Erkman
1943 - 2020
George Brent Erkman, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away in his sleep on August 29th, 2020 in Lindon, Utah after a struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
He was born in 1943 on March 5th in Provo, Utah to George Edward Erkman and Mary Moir Erkman. He would frequently reminisce about his time spent as a youngster at the family home on 3rd and L. He graduated from East High in Salt Lake City in 1961 and later he attended Grossmont College and San Diego State College where he received a BA in Political Science. From 1964 to 1966 he faithfully served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In 1977 he received his Juris Doctor degree from Western State Law School and then worked as a legislative aide to congressman Clair Burgener in Washington D.C.
As a resident of San Diego and Riverside Counties in California, Brent provided for his family as a financial planner and advisor for more than 30 years. He was an active and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in various leadership roles over the years. He was a member of Rotary Club International and the LDS Business and Professional Association. He loved sports, particularly playing tennis and golf. He played on both the Grossmont College and San Diego State College tennis teams. Some of his greatest pleasures in life were playing golf and tennis with his sons.
Brent is survived by his loving spouse Judith Erkman of 42 years of Orem Utah, son Joshua (Sara Beattie) Erkman of Los Angeles, CA, son Taylor (Layne) Erkman of Escondido, CA, son Marshall (Jacqueline) Erkman of Salt Lake City, UT, and son Aaron (Anna) Erkman of El Paso, TX. And three grandchildren Ava, Ashton, and Adalynn.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family.
The family requests that any donations to be directed to the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2020