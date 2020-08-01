1953 — 2020
Brent Hunter, our Dad, our Papa, our hero, passed away after a courageous 12-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in Provo, Utah to Norman Ray and Cozette Stewart Hunter. He was raised in Orem and a very proud Tiger, graduate class of 1971.
He married our mom, his “deer head”, Roxiann Drummond, on Jan. 24, 1975. They later were sealed as a family in the Provo Temple. Dad spent his career as a truck driver where he made lifelong friends. He retired from Yellow Freight Systems in 2006.
Dad is survived by his greatest joys: his 3 children, Rachelle (Robert) Wheatley, Marchezt (Troy) Carman, and Nicholas (Chelsie) Hunter; his most precious grandchildren, Hunter, Ethan, Kaedance, Landon, Drayson, Tatum, and Owen; his sweet mother, Cozette Miner, and 13 siblings. He was preceded in death by his two fathers, Ray Hunter and Keith Jeppson, his beautiful wife, Roxiann, and his grandson, Adrian.
Dad, you’re finally flying high with Mom and we will see you soon!
We, as a family, would like to extend a huge Thank You to his hospice team with Bristol Health, specifically his nurse, Jay; his aide, Jody and the owners and staff of the Beehive Assisted Living Home of Provo.
PUBLIC VIEWINGS will be held on Sunday, August 2, from 6-8:00 p.m. and Monday, August 3, from 9:30-10:50 a.m. at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah, followed by services for FAMILY ONLY. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.