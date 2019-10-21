July 3, 1945 - October 17, 2019
West Point - Brent K Stone, 74, passed away October 17, 2019, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born July 3, 1945, in San Diego, California to Glen Harvey Stone and Marie Durstellar. Brent married his best friend and soul mate, Joanne Dean, of Springville, Utah on July 31, 1981. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at the Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the mortuary.Interment, West Point Cemetery.Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com.