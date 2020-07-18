1942 — 2020
Brent L Webster, my brave-soldier, beloved husband, devoted father and grandfather of 7 children, 32 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s on July 7, 2020 at his home in Orem, Utah. Brent graduated from Ricks Jr. College in 1966 and BYU in 1970 with a business degree. He held many leadership callings and served missions in Brazil and Michigan for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a temple worker in the Provo & Payson temples for 8 years. Before his retirement he was a software trainer for Xactware. Among many other talents, Brent was a nature enthusiast, artist, gifted photographer and an enthusiastic ambassador for BYU-I and his home town of Rexburg, Most of all he adored and served his family. His nurturing, friendly personality and quick wit, along with his caring and compassionate nature made him easily loved by all who knew him. Brent’s funeral service and burial were held in Rexburg, Idaho on July 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and grandparents.