Brevin Jed Harris
February 4, 2021 - March 24, 2021
We celebrate the life of Brevin Jed Harris who was born on February 4, 2021 and died of Congenital Heart Disease on March 24, 2021. Brevin loved to be wrapped in a blanket and would snuggle into you as he sucked his binkie. As you held him he would peer into your eyes and you could feel his love. Brevin loved to be held. Even though his life was filled with painful heart surgeries, he fought on and compassionately allowed his Mom and Dad, brothers and sisters to create lasting memories in our home.
The Harris Family: CJ, TaNisha, LyNea, Maizee, Colbyn, Ty, & Brevin give special thanks to the CICU team at Primary Childrens Hospital and all the people who prayed, fasted and thought of our sweet Brevin. You were the miracle that allowed us the time to say goodbye and hold him as he peacefully passed away in the loving arms of his Mommy.
Brevin was kind, loving, and compassionate. Please do something kind, loving, and compassionate for someone today to honor him.
Survived by. Parents: CJ & TaNisha Harris Siblings: LyNea, Maizee, Colbyn, & Ty Grandparents: Craig & Stephanie Harris (Syracuse) Larry & Jeanne Walker (Lehi) Great Grandparents: Bette Lou Walker (Lehi), Deanna and Warren Grimsrud (Bountiful), Jed & Carol Harris (Roy)
Brevin's funeral service will be held
Tuesday March 30th at 11 am
Address: Grove Park 1st Ward Chapel, 90 North 600 West, Orem, Utah.
A live broadcast of the service will also be available for those who are not able to attend in person. See link below
https://zoom.us/j/97306248821?pwd=S1
MyYi9DZkU5U2lvZjdhdnBDWUFzUT09
Passcode: 13710
Webinar ID: 973 0624 8821
Passcode: 13710